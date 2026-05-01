Quanta Services Aktie
WKN: 912294 / ISIN: US74762E1029
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01.05.2026 11:43:00
Why Quanta Services Stock Is Powering Higher This Week
Poised to end April on a bullish note, Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock has soared over the past few days. Thanks to the stock receiving an upwardly revised price target on Monday and the company reporting strong first-quarter 2026 financial results yesterday, investors are eager to click the buy button on this infrastructure stock.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Quanta are up 16.5% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of yesterday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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