Why Shake Shack Stock Jumped 20% in October

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock was moving higher last month in a broader rotation into restaurant stocks as investors sold AI stocks and rotated into undervalued sectors like restaurants.

There was no major news item that drove the stock up last month, but Shake Shack did benefit from its announcement that it would expand into Brazil, and it received several positive analyst notes in the month. Additionally, Nelson Peltz's buyout proposal for Wendy's lifted other restaurant stocks, as it suggested the sector was undervalued and that additional private offers could emerge.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Shake Shack finished the month up 20%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock gained gradually for most of the first three weeks of the month, then jumped at the end of the month on news about Wendy's.

Continue reading