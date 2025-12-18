Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 22:10:35

Why Shares of Oracle Are Getting Crushed This Week

As of the time of writing, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock is down 19.2% over the last five trading days. The move illustrates growing skepticism over the company's investment in artificial intelligence (AI).The bond markets are growing concerned with Oracle's ability to finance its AI investments, and not least its $300 billion data center deal with OpenAI. The AI company is committed to renting servers, while Oracle needs to build out the IT infrastructure and lease the data center "shells." As such, its expenditures are focused on GPUs, networking equipment, and power infrastructure, while taking on leases for the land and buildings. The rise in Oracle's corporate bond yields and the spike in credit default swap (CDS) spreads (a form of insurance against a bond's default), as discussed previously, are signs of stress in the bond markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten