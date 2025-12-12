Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
12.12.2025 18:04:38
Why Shares of Oracle Are Sinking Today
Shares of cloud giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) traded over 5% lower, as of 12:04 p.m. ET today. The company continued to slide, as more concerns over artificial intelligence emerged following the release of Broadcom's earnings report last night.With Oracle's stock now trailing the broader market, it's easy to forget that just a few months ago, Oracle reported one of the year's most impressive earnings reports, which sent shares surging by some 40%. The stock surged after the company reported over $450 billion of remaining performance obligations, driven by demand for Oracle's AI cloud solutions, which are delivered through the company's global data center network.Image source: Oracle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
