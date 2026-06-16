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17.06.2026 01:39:10
Why SpaceX Stock Surged Again Today
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock saw another day of strong gains in Tuesday's trading, with the stock rising 4.8% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.2%. Notably, SpaceX stock had been up as much as 17.2% earlier in the day's trading. Bullish momentum for SpaceX has continued following the company's initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, and news that the tech specialist has finalized a $60 billion deal to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) company Cursor has spurred positive valuation moves. In addition to general excitement surrounding the stock, recent comments from CEO Elon Musk and investment analysts have helped push the company's share price higher. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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