TTM Technologies Aktie
WKN: 940990 / ISIN: US87305R1095
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30.04.2026 22:34:24
Why TTM Technologies Stock Soared More Than 15% Higher Today
Highly specialized tech components maker TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) was a highly desirable stock to own on Thursday. Investors piled into the company's equity after it published very encouraging first-quarter results that left analyst estimates in the dust. TTM stock closed the day more than 15% higher.Many of those investors couldn't wait to get their hands on TTM shares that day, as the company unveiled those solid results just after market close on Wednesday. It revealed that net sales ballooned by 30% year over year to $846 million, setting a fresh all-time company record. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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