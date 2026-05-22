Workday Aktie
WKN DE: A1J39P / ISIN: US98138H1014
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22.05.2026 17:04:48
Why Workday Stock Is Soaring Today
Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock is posting gains on Friday following the company's latest quarterly report. The software specialist's share price was up 3.7% as of 11 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.4%. The stock had been up as much as 9.7% earlier in trading. Workday published its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales and earnings for the period that exceeded the average Wall Street forecasts. The company's fiscal first quarter ended April 30. The company also issued guidance that has investors feeling bullish on the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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