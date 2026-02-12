Zebra Technologies Aktie
WKN: 882578 / ISIN: US9892071054
|
12.02.2026 21:31:05
Why Zebra Technologies Stock Galloped 20% Higher Thursday Morning
Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) were up by 10.5% at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday. The information manager's stock had gained as much as 20.2% earlier in the day. Zebra's Q4 2025 results were broadly in line with expectations, but management set bullish guidance targets for the next quarter.Zebra's fourth-quarter sales rose 10.6% year-over-year to $1.48 billion. Adjusted earnings jumped from $4.00 to $4.33 per diluted share. The bottom-line result matched the consensus analyst target, while revenue came in slightly above the average estimate of $1.47 billion.Looking ahead, Zebra's management sees revenues of roughly $1.48 billion in the next report, alongside adjusted earnings of approximately $4.18 per share. Both targets are significantly above the current Street projections.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
