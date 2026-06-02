Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 14:00:00
Will SpaceX and Tesla Merge? I'm Predicting a Megamerger for 1 Surprising Reason
At first glance, there's not much in common between Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX. Tesla is one of the biggest electric vehicle (EV) stocks on the planet, whereas the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could make that company the highest-valued space stock globally within months, or even the next few weeks.Digging deeper, however, reveals synergies."While a company launching rockets based on contracts with the government may not seem to have a lot in common with an EV manufacturer, both of the businesses are increasingly focused on AI and the talent and computing resources necessary to build AI infrastructure and services," concludes a recent CNBC report. "More than three-quarters of SpaceX's $10.1 billion in capital expenditures in the first quarter were tied to AI, and Tesla said in its latest earnings report that capex will roughly triple this year, topping $25 billion." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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