Windsor Selects Manhattan Active® Point of Sale to Enhance and Modernize Its Customer Experience

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that leading women’s fashion retailer, Windsor, has selected Manhattan Active® Point of Sale (POS) to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience to its young, digital-native consumer. Implementation across Windsor’s 300+ store network is underway and set to complete this summer.

Windsor's decision to upgrade from its existing point of sale solution to Manhattan Active POS was driven by its rapid growth and desire for a flexible solution that can change with today’s dynamic retail environment. Manhattan’s cloud-native POS is automatically updated with new features and functions every quarter.

Manhattan Active POS is a next generation, cloud-native retail solution with robust capabilities for customer engagement and clienteling, enabling retailers to sell, fulfill and engage with their customers anywhere. It transforms stores into experiential showrooms, customer service centers and neighborhood fulfillment points, all in one.

"Windsor’s implementation of Manhattan Active Point of Sale will give their store associates the cutting-edge tools to provide a superior shopping experience,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas, at Manhattan. "We're thrilled to provide this top apparel retailer with a robust point of sale solution that continuously adapts and easily scales with their needs."

ABOUT WINDSOR

Founded in 1937, Windsor is the leading women's fashion brand for special occasions and events, providing glamorous and on-trend styles for every celebration and milestone throughout her life. From shopping for a formal dress for a high-school dance to outfits for nights out, parties and weddings - Windsor has all the pieces to help her feel and look her best. With 350+ stores across the US and Canada, an e-commerce website and newly launched app - women can shop with ease wherever she may be.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241011247312/en/