Workday Aktie
WKN DE: A1J39P / ISIN: US98138H1014
|
25.11.2025 22:13:27
Workday, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $252 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.432 billion from $2.160 billion last year.
Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.432 Bln vs. $2.160 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Workday Incmehr Nachrichten
|
25.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Workday zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Workday mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)