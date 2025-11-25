Workday Aktie

Workday für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J39P / ISIN: US98138H1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 22:13:27

Workday, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $252 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.432 billion from $2.160 billion last year.

Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.432 Bln vs. $2.160 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Workday Incmehr Nachrichten