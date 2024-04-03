|
Xlife Sciences AG Announces Collaboration Agreement Between its Portfolio Company FUSE-AI GmbH and T-Systems Switzerland
Xlife Sciences is pleased to announce a collaboration between its portfolio company, FUSE-AI, and T-Systems Switzerland. This cooperation marks an important milestone in the distribution of the AI-powered software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» for radiology.
T-Systems Switzerland, as a subsidiary of T-Systems International GmbH, is considered a system-relevant IT and digitalization partner in the healthcare sector in Switzerland. Through this cooperation, T-Systems Switzerland distributes the AI-based solution for prostate analysis from FUSE-AI centrally in Switzerland, thereby enabling the commercialization of «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» for radiological clinics and practices.
The software represents a significant timesaving of approximately 30 percent compared to the otherwise manual analysis of MRI image series in radiological applications, leading to increased efficiency and considerable financial benefits for clinics and practices. In addition to time savings, it is the goal of FUSE-AI to reduce the current rate of misdiagnoses in MRI examinations from 14% to 1%.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments on the partnership as follows: «The collaboration between FUSE-AI and T-Systems in Switzerland is an example of successfully bridging groundbreaking research and market-leading application in healthcare. The AI-powered software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» represents exactly the kind of forward-looking technology that we at Xlife Sciences want to promote and bring to market maturity. It underscores our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the healthcare market that not only improve patient care but also make the clinic routine more efficient.»
«Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» was certified as a Class IIa medical device in the European Economic Area (EEA) by the notified body BSI Group in December 2023. Switzerland accepts the CE marking for medical devices according to EU MDR 2017/745. The solution integrates seamlessly into existing PACS systems or is available as an on-premise solution and can be provided on the data protection-compliant Swiss Open Telekom Cloud by T-Systems. This partnership combines the comprehensive industry and technology expertise of both companies and offers significant added value to healthcare facilities.
The cooperation between FUSE-AI and T-Systems is just the beginning of a series of developments of AI-supported diagnostic assistance software solutions for various medical indications. Xlife Sciences sees this partnership as a significant contribution to continuing its mission to bridge the gap between innovations and the needs of the healthcare market.
