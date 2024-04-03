Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract

Xlife Sciences AG Announces Collaboration Agreement Between its Portfolio Company FUSE-AI GmbH and T-Systems Switzerland



03.04.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST



Xlife Sciences is pleased to announce a collaboration between its portfolio company, FUSE-AI, and T-Systems Switzerland. This cooperation marks an important milestone in the distribution of the AI-powered software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» for radiology. T-Systems Switzerland, as a subsidiary of T-Systems International GmbH, is considered a system-relevant IT and digitalization partner in the healthcare sector in Switzerland. Through this cooperation, T-Systems Switzerland distributes the AI-based solution for prostate analysis from FUSE-AI centrally in Switzerland, thereby enabling the commercialization of «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» for radiological clinics and practices. The software represents a significant timesaving of approximately 30 percent compared to the otherwise manual analysis of MRI image series in radiological applications, leading to increased efficiency and considerable financial benefits for clinics and practices. In addition to time savings, it is the goal of FUSE-AI to reduce the current rate of misdiagnoses in MRI examinations from 14% to 1%. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments on the partnership as follows: «The collaboration between FUSE-AI and T-Systems in Switzerland is an example of successfully bridging groundbreaking research and market-leading application in healthcare. The AI-powered software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» represents exactly the kind of forward-looking technology that we at Xlife Sciences want to promote and bring to market maturity. It underscores our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the healthcare market that not only improve patient care but also make the clinic routine more efficient.» «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» was certified as a Class IIa medical device in the European Economic Area (EEA) by the notified body BSI Group in December 2023. Switzerland accepts the CE marking for medical devices according to EU MDR 2017/745. The solution integrates seamlessly into existing PACS systems or is available as an on-premise solution and can be provided on the data protection-compliant Swiss Open Telekom Cloud by T-Systems. This partnership combines the comprehensive industry and technology expertise of both companies and offers significant added value to healthcare facilities. The cooperation between FUSE-AI and T-Systems is just the beginning of a series of developments of AI-supported diagnostic assistance software solutions for various medical indications. Xlife Sciences sees this partnership as a significant contribution to continuing its mission to bridge the gap between innovations and the needs of the healthcare market. Financial calendar Annual Report 2023 23 April 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting 2024 20 June 2024 Half-Year Report 2024 19 September 2024 Contact

Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG

Talacker 35

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

Phone +41 44 385 84 60

info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch,

Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)



Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch About FUSE-AI GmbH



FUSE-AI is a Hamburg-based AI company that specializes in the development of AI-based software solutions in the clinical and medical field. With "Prostate.Carcinoma.ai," the company offers a leading solution for the efficient analysis of prostate MRI images. For more information, visit https://fuse-ai.de About T-Systems Switzerland



T-Systems Switzerland is an internationally leading provider of information and communication technology. The company offers a wide range of services, from digital transformation to cloud services and security solutions. For more information on this cooperation, visit https://www.t-systems.com/de/de/referenzen/cloud-und-infrastructure/fuse-ai-open-telekom-cloud Disclaimer



Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

News Source: Xlife Sciences AG

News Source: Xlife Sciences AG

End of Media Release

