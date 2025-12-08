Xlife Sciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK6Z / ISIN: CH0461929603
|
08.12.2025 07:00:37
Xlife Sciences AG Announces Exit of 12 Project Companies to Grupo Landsteiner and the Creation of a Scalable Transcontinental Life Sciences Platform
|
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Partnership
Zurich, 8th of December 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that Grupo Landsteiner has signed a binding framework to acquire 12 of Xlife Sciences’ advanced biotech, medtech and digital health projects for a total of USD 450 million, payable in shares of Grupo Landsteiner. The transaction represents a strategic exit for Xlife Sciences, transferring a diversified portfolio of cutting-edge assets to Landsteiner and establishing a scalable transcontinental life sciences platform with global reach.
Under the agreement, Landsteiner will integrate Xlife Sciences’ platform technologies, biotech programs, medtech devices and AI-enabled solutions into its operations, while both organizations enter a long-term strategic collaboration. Together, they will align innovation, production and commercialization capabilities to create a unified engine for sustainable value creation.
Structured as an asset purchase, the transaction enables joint execution while allowing Xlife Sciences to continue advancing its innovation model. The newly formed entity, combining Grupo Landsteiner and the acquired Xlife Sciences assets, will serve as a dynamic platform for accelerated development, industrial scale-up and global market expansion. The entity intends to pursue a Nasdaq listing in 2026, leveraging the complementary scientific, operational and financial strengths of both organizations.
This strategic transaction also provides Landsteiner with exclusive access to more than 40 universities, leading researchers, key industry partners and global investors. The partnership supports national efforts to strengthen oncology capabilities in Mexico while initiating concrete steps to improve local access to advanced cancer care. Substantial infrastructure investments by international investors will enable the new entity to build a comprehensive oncology ecosystem in Mexico and drive breakthrough innovations positioned to influence patient care worldwide.
Key highlights for stakeholders
Proven commercial and manufacturing base:
Diversified, de-risked innovation portfolio:
Sustainable growth foundation:
The binding framework sets the stage for a vertically integrated, transcontinental life sciences company linking Swiss and European innovation with Latin American manufacturing and commercialization, while enabling U.S. capital-market access through NASDAQ listing.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, said: «This collaboration is a decisive step in building a global life sciences platform that combines our scientific innovation with Landsteiner’s operational scale. It positions our assets for near-term commercialization and long-term growth, creating substantial value for our shareholders.»
Miguel Granados, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Landsteiner, added: «Partnering with Xlife Sciences integrates a powerful innovation engine into our commercial infrastructure. Together, we will accelerate scientific progress, expand global market access, and create a sustainable value pathway for investors, partners, and patients.»
Financial calendar
Contact
Xlife Sciences AG,
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|Valor:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2241448
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2241448 08-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xlife Sciences AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Xlife Sciences AG Announces Exit of 12 Project Companies to Grupo Landsteiner and the Creation of a Scalable Transcontinental Life Sciences Platform (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Xlife Sciences AG verkündet Exit von 12 Projektgesellschaften an Grupo Landsteiner und den Aufbau einer skalierbaren transkontinentalen Life-Sciences-Plattform (EQS Group)
|
05.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SPI legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|SPI-Papier Xlife Sciences-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Xlife Sciences-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Verluste in Zürich: SPI verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Verluste in Zürich: Das macht der SPI am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)