Xlife Sciences Aktie

WKN DE: A2PK6Z / ISIN: CH0461929603

08.12.2025 07:00:37

Xlife Sciences AG Announces Exit of 12 Project Companies to Grupo Landsteiner and the Creation of a Scalable Transcontinental Life Sciences Platform

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Partnership
Xlife Sciences AG Announces Exit of 12 Project Companies to Grupo Landsteiner and the Creation of a Scalable Transcontinental Life Sciences Platform

08-Dec-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 8th of December 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that Grupo Landsteiner has signed a binding framework to acquire 12 of Xlife Sciences’ advanced biotech, medtech and digital health projects for a total of USD 450 million, payable in shares of Grupo Landsteiner. The transaction represents a strategic exit for Xlife Sciences, transferring a diversified portfolio of cutting-edge assets to Landsteiner and establishing a scalable transcontinental life sciences platform with global reach.

Under the agreement, Landsteiner will integrate Xlife Sciences’ platform technologies, biotech programs, medtech devices and AI-enabled solutions into its operations, while both organizations enter a long-term strategic collaboration. Together, they will align innovation, production and commercialization capabilities to create a unified engine for sustainable value creation.

Structured as an asset purchase, the transaction enables joint execution while allowing Xlife Sciences to continue advancing its innovation model. The newly formed entity, combining Grupo Landsteiner and the acquired Xlife Sciences assets, will serve as a dynamic platform for accelerated development, industrial scale-up and global market expansion. The entity intends to pursue a Nasdaq listing in 2026, leveraging the complementary scientific, operational and financial strengths of both organizations.

This strategic transaction also provides Landsteiner with exclusive access to more than 40 universities, leading researchers, key industry partners and global investors. The partnership supports national efforts to strengthen oncology capabilities in Mexico while initiating concrete steps to improve local access to advanced cancer care. Substantial infrastructure investments by international investors will enable the new entity to build a comprehensive oncology ecosystem in Mexico and drive breakthrough innovations positioned to influence patient care worldwide.

Key highlights for stakeholders

Proven commercial and manufacturing base:
Landsteiner operates two GMP-certified facilities with over 115 million units annual capacity, 300+ product registrations and deep government and private-sector networks across Latin America. Supported by a workforce of nearly 1.000 employees, Landsteiner is creating revenues of about USD 150 million.

Diversified, de-risked innovation portfolio:
Xlife Sciences contributes 12 assets spanning:

  • Platform technologies (solubility enhancement, 3D screen printing)
  • Biotech (oncology, next-generation gene therapy, TNF-alpha antibody, obesity immunotherapy)
  • Medtech (NeuroMex early neurodegeneration screening device)
  • AI/digital health (MDR-certified prostate cancer diagnostics)

Sustainable growth foundation:
Landsteiner’s commercial business is projected to grow at 30% CAGR through 2028, generating cash flow to advance the pipeline and reduce reliance on dilutive capital.

The binding framework sets the stage for a vertically integrated, transcontinental life sciences company linking Swiss and European innovation with Latin American manufacturing and commercialization, while enabling U.S. capital-market access through NASDAQ listing.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, said: «This collaboration is a decisive step in building a global life sciences platform that combines our scientific innovation with Landsteiner’s operational scale. It positions our assets for near-term commercialization and long-term growth, creating substantial value for our shareholders

Miguel Granados, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Landsteiner, added: «Partnering with Xlife Sciences integrates a powerful innovation engine into our commercial infrastructure. Together, we will accelerate scientific progress, expand global market access, and create a sustainable value pathway for investors, partners, and patients

 

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2025 28 April 2026
Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026 26 June 2026
Half-Year Report 2026 24 September 2026

Contact
Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2241448

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2241448  08-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

