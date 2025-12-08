Xlife Sciences AG Announces Exit of 12 Project Companies to Grupo Landsteiner and the Creation of a Scalable Transcontinental Life Sciences Platform

Zurich, 8 th of December 2025 : Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that Grupo Landsteiner has signed a binding framework to acquire 12 of Xlife Sciences’ advanced biotech, medtech and digital health projects for a total of USD 450 million, payable in shares of Grupo Landsteiner. The transaction represents a strategic exit for Xlife Sciences, transferring a diversified portfolio of cutting-edge assets to Landsteiner and establishing a scalable transcontinental life sciences platform with global reach.

Under the agreement, Landsteiner will integrate Xlife Sciences’ platform technologies, biotech programs, medtech devices and AI-enabled solutions into its operations, while both organizations enter a long-term strategic collaboration. Together, they will align innovation, production and commercialization capabilities to create a unified engine for sustainable value creation.

Structured as an asset purchase, the transaction enables joint execution while allowing Xlife Sciences to continue advancing its innovation model. The newly formed entity, combining Grupo Landsteiner and the acquired Xlife Sciences assets, will serve as a dynamic platform for accelerated development, industrial scale-up and global market expansion. The entity intends to pursue a Nasdaq listing in 2026, leveraging the complementary scientific, operational and financial strengths of both organizations.

This strategic transaction also provides Landsteiner with exclusive access to more than 40 universities, leading researchers, key industry partners and global investors. The partnership supports national efforts to strengthen oncology capabilities in Mexico while initiating concrete steps to improve local access to advanced cancer care. Substantial infrastructure investments by international investors will enable the new entity to build a comprehensive oncology ecosystem in Mexico and drive breakthrough innovations positioned to influence patient care worldwide.

Key highlights for stakeholders

Proven commercial and manufacturing base:

Landsteiner operates two GMP-certified facilities with over 115 million units annual capacity, 300+ product registrations and deep government and private-sector networks across Latin America. Supported by a workforce of nearly 1.000 employees, Landsteiner is creating revenues of about USD 150 million.

Diversified, de-risked innovation portfolio:

Xlife Sciences contributes 12 assets spanning:

Platform technologies (solubility enhancement, 3D screen printing)

Biotech (oncology, next-generation gene therapy, TNF-alpha antibody, obesity immunotherapy)

Medtech (NeuroMex early neurodegeneration screening device)

AI/digital health (MDR-certified prostate cancer diagnostics)

Sustainable growth foundation:

Landsteiner’s commercial business is projected to grow at 30% CAGR through 2028, generating cash flow to advance the pipeline and reduce reliance on dilutive capital.

The binding framework sets the stage for a vertically integrated, transcontinental life sciences company linking Swiss and European innovation with Latin American manufacturing and commercialization, while enabling U.S. capital-market access through NASDAQ listing.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, said: «This collaboration is a decisive step in building a global life sciences platform that combines our scientific innovation with Landsteiner’s operational scale. It positions our assets for near-term commercialization and long-term growth, creating substantial value for our shareholders.»

Miguel Granados, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Landsteiner, added: «Partnering with Xlife Sciences integrates a powerful innovation engine into our commercial infrastructure. Together, we will accelerate scientific progress, expand global market access, and create a sustainable value pathway for investors, partners, and patients.»

