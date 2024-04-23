|
23.04.2024 07:00:23
Xlife Sciences AG Publishes 2023 Annual Report
Zurich, 23rd of April 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) reports on the financial and operational results of 2023 and provides insights into plans for 2024. Despite global uncertainties, the company remains resilient thanks to innovative projects and strategic partnerships, managing to complete its first cash-effective exits.
Operational Progress in 2023
As of December 31, 2023, Xlife Sciences managed 25 project companies, which have made the following notable progress during the reporting year:
Financial Highlights 2023
Outlook for 2024
The start of 2024 is characterized by a focus on international expansion and strategic partnerships. For instance, FUSE-AI GmbH has already secured contracts with key resellers such as T-Systems (Switzerland), Mint Medical (Germany), and Terarecon (USA), paving the way for paying customers from clinics and practices. Additionally, FDA approval and entry into 13 additional countries are expected in the first half of the year. Furthermore, FUSE AI GmbH is expanding its portfolio to include additional indications.
Following the successful launch of a Life Sciences Hub in 2023 in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, we continued this ambitious project in 2024 with other significant partners (Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City). Moreover, Xlife Sciences AG has further strengthened and expanded its presence in key international markets such as Asia and the USA.
The team is also set to be enhanced with additional key positions in Business Development and Partnering. The focus on cash-effective exits (sales, licensing deals, and possible IPOs), which was established and implemented for the first time in 2023, will be significantly expanded this year. This approach will effectively activate key value drivers for our shareholders and significantly enhance the appeal of our company.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, emphasizes this outlook with the words: «The year 2023 was marked by challenging global conditions, but thanks to our relentless commitment to innovation and quality, we have made significant progress in the development of our projects. We have achieved strategic breakthroughs and further solidified our position in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Looking ahead to 2024, we are well-positioned to leverage our technological advances, expand our market presence, and continue to create sustainable value for our shareholders.»
The complete 2023 annual report, including the consolidated financial statements of the Xlife Group for 2023, the financial statements of Xlife Sciences AG for 2023 and the compensation report for 2023 were also published today, April 23, 2024, at 07:00 AM and are available for download as PDF documents at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures under the «Financial Reports» section.
