Xlife Sciences AG Publishes 2023 Annual Report

Zurich, 23rd of April 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) reports on the financial and operational results of 2023 and provides insights into plans for 2024. Despite global uncertainties, the company remains resilient thanks to innovative projects and strategic partnerships, managing to complete its first cash-effective exits. Operational Progress in 2023 As of December 31, 2023, Xlife Sciences managed 25 project companies, which have made the following notable progress during the reporting year: Through the acquisition of Synimmune GmbH at the end of December 2023 via a share deal totaling EUR 32 million, VERAXA Biotech AG successfully expanded its internal cancer portfolio to include innovative antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates with a clinical asset.



FUSE-AI GmbH received EU MDR Class IIa approval for its AI algorithm «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai». This development opens up commercial potential in 31 countries.



Successful exits from other portfolio companies: x-diagnostics GmbH, which was acquired by 4D Lifetec AG. This transaction supports the 4D Lifetest™ in early cancer detection through the AI solution from x diagnostics GmbH. Additionally, cash-effective proceeds of CHF 13.6 million were generated in secondary market transactions.



Exclusive collaboration between our portfolio company x-kidney diagnostics GmbH and Quant Biomarkers AG, which will advance the asset consisting of innovative biomarkers and lead to a licensing agreement.



saniva diagnostics GmbH received FDA approval in February 2023 for NeuroMex, a screening device for the early detection of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.



The strengthening and expansion of the patent families of the individual project companies are key elements for the value of our portfolio. For example, Axenoll Life Sciences AG obtained a strategically significant patent from the European Patent Office at the beginning of 2023. Financial Highlights 2023 Xlife Sciences generated revenues of approximately CHF 0.98 million in 2023 from providing services to project companies (2022: CHF 1.03 million).



The earnings per share (undiluted) were CHF 2.73 (previous year: CHF 2.72).



As of December 31, 2023, the total balance sheet of the company amounted to CHF 511.9 million (as of December 31, 2022: CHF 490.2 million).



The equity stood at CHF 365.04 million as of December 31, 2023 (as of December 31, 2022: CHF 337.7 million). Outlook for 2024 The start of 2024 is characterized by a focus on international expansion and strategic partnerships. For instance, FUSE-AI GmbH has already secured contracts with key resellers such as T-Systems (Switzerland), Mint Medical (Germany), and Terarecon (USA), paving the way for paying customers from clinics and practices. Additionally, FDA approval and entry into 13 additional countries are expected in the first half of the year. Furthermore, FUSE AI GmbH is expanding its portfolio to include additional indications. Following the successful launch of a Life Sciences Hub in 2023 in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, we continued this ambitious project in 2024 with other significant partners (Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City). Moreover, Xlife Sciences AG has further strengthened and expanded its presence in key international markets such as Asia and the USA. The team is also set to be enhanced with additional key positions in Business Development and Partnering. The focus on cash-effective exits (sales, licensing deals, and possible IPOs), which was established and implemented for the first time in 2023, will be significantly expanded this year. This approach will effectively activate key value drivers for our shareholders and significantly enhance the appeal of our company. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, emphasizes this outlook with the words: «The year 2023 was marked by challenging global conditions, but thanks to our relentless commitment to innovation and quality, we have made significant progress in the development of our projects. We have achieved strategic breakthroughs and further solidified our position in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Looking ahead to 2024, we are well-positioned to leverage our technological advances, expand our market presence, and continue to create sustainable value for our shareholders.» The complete 2023 annual report, including the consolidated financial statements of the Xlife Group for 2023, the financial statements of Xlife Sciences AG for 2023 and the compensation report for 2023 were also published today, April 23, 2024, at 07:00 AM and are available for download as PDF documents at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures under the «Financial Reports» section. Financial calendar Annual Shareholders Meeting 2024 28 June 2024 Half-Year Report 2024 19 September 2024 Contact

News Source: Xlife Sciences AG

