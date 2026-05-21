Zscaler Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JF28 / ISIN: US98980G1022

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21.05.2026 14:28:06

Zscaler To Acquire Symmetry Systems

(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) announced the intent to acquire Symmetry Systems. The transaction is expected to close in the coming days. Zscaler said Symmetry Systems gives it the foundational visibility required to govern AI agent communication at scale and unlock the next phase of Zero Trust.

Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler, said: "With Symmetry Systems, we are adding the access graph that maps how every identity, application, and data source connects across the enterprise. This foundational visibility is what Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange will use to govern agentto-application and agent-to-agent communication at scale, giving customers the actionable control they need to safely embrace AI."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Zscaler shares are down 1.19 percent to $172.37.

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