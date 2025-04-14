Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.04.2025 00:02:10

Zuckerberg Defends Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions In Landmark Antitrust Trial

(RTTNews) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand Monday in a pivotal antitrust trial, defending the company's high-profile acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as the Federal Trade Commission accuses Meta of maintaining an illegal monopoly over the social media landscape.

The case, unfolding in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, could result in Meta being forced to spin off the two platforms—an outcome that would radically alter its core business and the broader tech ecosystem.

The FTC argues that Meta's acquisition strategy was designed to eliminate emerging competitors before they could challenge Facebook's dominance. In opening statements, FTC attorney Daniel Matheson said consumers are left with "no reasonable alternatives" to Meta's platforms, which together claim 3.3 billion daily users and generated over $160 billion in ad revenue last year.

Zuckerberg, beginning what is expected to be two days of testimony, defended the deals as necessary to adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. He described the shift in Facebook's focus from personal connections to curated content, noting that while the "friend" element has declined, it remains part of the platform's identity. He also emphasized the strategic value of messaging, calling it "symbiotic" with Facebook's broader services.

The FTC presented internal emails from 2011 and 2012, in which Zuckerberg acknowledged Instagram as a "viable competitor" in mobile photos and expressed concern that rivals like Google might acquire it first. He also cited WhatsApp as a critical asset to strengthen Meta's position in mobile communications.

The trial, centered on what might have happened had the acquisitions not occurred, underscores the challenge of regulating tech in hindsight. A decision in favor of the FTC could result in the most significant breakup of a tech company in decades.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

07.04.25 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.03.25 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.03.25 Meta Platforms Outperform Bernstein Research
31.01.25 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
30.01.25 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 467,85 -2,43% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.04.25 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.25 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zollpolitik im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Montagshandel fester -- ATX und DAX schließen weit im Plus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Montag klar in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag kräftige Zuschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen