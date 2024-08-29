1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Announces Bill Shea to Retire as Chief Financial Officer on December 29, 2024

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships, today announced that Bill Shea has confirmed his intention to retire as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 29, 2024. The Board of Directors has appointed James Langrock as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 29, 2024.

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Bill on his upcoming retirement and to thank him for his three decades of tireless commitment to our company,” said Jim McCann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Bill has been a terrific partner to me and a tremendous asset to our company during a period of tremendous growth and transformation. We wish Bill all the best upon his retirement.”

"I also want to congratulate James on his appointment to Chief Financial Officer upon Bill’s retirement,” Mr. McCann continued. "James has been a great addition to our leadership team since joining the Company and brings a great wealth of financial expertise to our company.”

Mr. Langrock joined 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. in April as Chief Administrative Officer, bringing a broad range of finance experience to the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Langrock held the position of Chief Financial Officer at several public and privately held companies, including Charcuterie Artisans, The Hain Celestial Group, and Monster Worldwide, Inc.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. The Company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari’s Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Things Remembered®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Vital Choice®, and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge on eligible products across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice’s Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming and on demand floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was also recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation’s 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing retail companies, and was named to the Fortune 1000 list in 2022. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com.

FLWS–COMP

FLWS-FN

Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate,” "expects,” "project,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "foresee,” "forecast,” "likely,” "should,” "will,” "target” or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to achieve its guidance for the full Fiscal year; the Company’s ability to leverage its operating platform and reduce its operating expense ratio; its ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and assets; its ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; its ability to cost effectively acquire and retain customers; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; its ability to compete against existing and new competitors; its ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; its ability to reduce promotional activities and achieve more efficient marketing programs; and general consumer sentiment and industry and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company’s products. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its SEC filings. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, refer to the Company’s SEC filings, including the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829692156/en/