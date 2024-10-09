1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release its Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results on Thursday, October 31, 2024

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) (the "Company”), a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The press release will be issued prior to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with members of senior management at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

The conference call will be available via live webcast from the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.1800flowersinc.com/investors. A recording of the call will be posted on the website within two hours of the call’s completion. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on October 31, 2024, through November 7, 2024, at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID: #1727189.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements contained in the Company’s scheduled Thursday, October 31, 2024, press release and conference call regarding its results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the applicable statements. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings including its Annual Reports and Forms 10K and 10Q available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at 1800flowersinc.com. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in the scheduled conference call and any recordings thereof, or in any of its SEC filings, except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.

