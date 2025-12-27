Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

27.12.2025 15:45:00

1 Reason I'm Never Selling Walmart Stock

When investing in a stock, you should always make your choice with the intention of holding on to it for a while. That's basically what distinguishes long-term investing from day trading and playing the market. Beyond long-term investing, there is the idea of forever investing, where you buy stocks that you never plan to sell, regardless of any rough patch they may hit. My forever stock is Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT).One reason I'm never selling Walmart stock is that it is as recession-proof or resistant a stock as you'll find on the market. That's one of the key attributes I look for when deciding to hold a stock for a lifetime.Image source: Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
