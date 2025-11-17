Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
17.11.2025 13:00:00
2 Hidden Reasons Why Amazon Will Crush the Market in 2026
When you hear Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) discussed as an investment option, the first thing you probably think of is its gigantic e-commerce business. With so many clients around the world, it may seem like there is not a lot of expansion left in this industry. That's mostly a correct assumption, but that's not Amazon's only growth lever.Two far less discussed segments of Amazon's business will make it a great investment moving forward, and each of these units is putting up superior growth rates to its legacy commerce division. Furthermore, the margins for these two segments are way higher, which has the effect of raising profits faster than revenue.I think this primes Amazon's stock for a great 2026, and I won't be surprised if it crushes the market thanks to these two divisions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
17.11.25
|Amazon joins Big Tech bond rush with $12bn debt sale (Financial Times)
|
17.11.25
|Amazon joins Big Tech bond rush with $12bn debt sale (Financial Times)
|
17.11.25