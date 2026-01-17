Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
17.01.2026 16:57:00
3 Bold Predictions for Realty Income in 2026
Large-cap real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) hasn't exactly been a great performer in recent years. Over the past decade, the stock has produced a 93% total return for investors, which might not sound too bad until you realize the S&P 500 has produced a 337% total return over the same period.To be fair, there are some good reasons for this. For much of the past decade, we've been in rising-rate environments, plus we had a global pandemic that resulted in the bulk of Realty Income's properties being temporarily closed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
