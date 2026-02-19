AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

19.02.2026

3 Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices in 2026

It's been a disappointing past few months for shareholders in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After soaring in early October on news that the company will be supplying processing chips for OpenAI's ChatGPT, the stock has since stalled, as have many other names in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.Advanced Micro Devices (AMD for short) is still very much worth watching, though -- and maybe even buying -- despite the recent lethargy. Here are the three top things would-be owners might want to keep their eyes peeled for in the year ahead, since these developments will ultimately steer the stock toward its future price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
