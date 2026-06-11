CrowdStrike Aktie

CrowdStrike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053

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11.06.2026 21:45:00

3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike Before Its Stock Split

A new stock split is coming in a few weeks, and it's coming from an unlikely source: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). This isn't one I had on my radar, as its stock price in the neighborhood of $650 isn't quite at a level you'd normally associate a split with. Still, management will enact a 4-for-1 stock split at the end of the trading day on July 1. This will be a major event for some investors, but I think there are better reasons to buy the stock.I've got three reasons why CrowdStrike is a solid buy before its stock split, and why investors should view its sell-off this month as a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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