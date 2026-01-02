Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
02.01.2026 12:35:00
3 Things to Know About Costco Stock Before You Buy
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is considered a reliable, market-beating stock by many investors. However, it didn't come through in 2025; it's down 7% over the past year.If you can appreciate Costco's stellar performance, model, and opportunities, this might look like an excellent opportunity to buy shares on the dip. If you're considering it, here are three things to know before you buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
