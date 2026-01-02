Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

02.01.2026 12:35:00

3 Things to Know About Costco Stock Before You Buy

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is considered a reliable, market-beating stock by many investors. However, it didn't come through in 2025; it's down 7% over the past year.If you can appreciate Costco's stellar performance, model, and opportunities, this might look like an excellent opportunity to buy shares on the dip. If you're considering it, here are three things to know before you buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
