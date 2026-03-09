Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
09.03.2026 01:34:00
3 Things to Know About Starlink Before the Potential 2026 SpaceX IPO
3 Things to Know About Starlink Before the Potential 2026 SpaceX IPO

SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). According to reports, CEO Elon Musk could be angling to have the company go public in June. Reports also suggest that Musk could be looking to raise funds through initial public stock sales at a price that would value the company at more than $1.75 trillion. Read on for a look at three things you should know about Starlink. Image source: Getty Images.Starlink allows users to easily access satellite internet in areas that might not otherwise offer high-speed services. Demand for the technology has been robust, and the service is adding subscribers at an impressive rate.
