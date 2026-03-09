Starlink Aktie

Starlink für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 01:34:00

3 Things to Know About Starlink Before the Potential 2026 SpaceX IPO

SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). According to reports, CEO Elon Musk could be angling to have the company go public in June. Reports also suggest that Musk could be looking to raise funds through initial public stock sales at a price that would value the company at more than $1.75 trillion. Read on for a look at three things you should know about Starlink. Image source: Getty Images.Starlink allows users to easily access satellite internet in areas that might not otherwise offer high-speed services. Demand for the technology has been robust, and the service is adding subscribers at an impressive rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Starlink

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Starlink

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 338,40 -1,01% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:30 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
03:17 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen