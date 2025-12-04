NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
04.12.2025 12:17:00
4 Trillion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Right Now
Over the past few weeks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hasn't been the strong stock it typically is. The shares are down around 15% from their all-time high, stemming from reports that Meta Platforms could be purchasing tensor processing units (TPUs) from Alphabet. That would shift some of Meta's spending to Alphabet, which is concerning for Nvidia because Meta is such a large customer.However, I think investors are missing the bigger picture here. While Nvidia would benefit from capturing as much AI computing hardware spending as possible, the reality is that there's more demand for computing hardware than the company can satisfy. As a result, alternative suppliers must rise; otherwise, the chipmaker may overextend itself during this build-out and cause issues down the road when AI spending isn't as intense.This reality is reflected in Nvidia's long-term outlook, and there are 4 trillion reasons why I think Nvidia stock is a great one to buy on the dip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!