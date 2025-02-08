08.02.2025 01:51:26

AbbVie: FDA Approves Emblaveo - Metronidazole Combination For Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Emblaveo (aztreonam and avibactam). This marks the first fixed-dose, intravenous monobactam/ Beta -lactamase inhibitor combination antibiotic. In combination with metronidazole, Emblaveo is approved for patients aged 18 and older who have limited or no alternative options for treating complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). It is effective against several susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Klebsiella oxytoca, Enterobacter cloacae complex, Citrobacter freundii complex, and Serratia marcescens.

According to the company, Emblaveo will be available for commercial use in the U.S. in third quarter 2025.

Emblaveo was jointly developed with Pfizer. AbbVie holds the rights to commercialize the therapy in the U.S. and Canada, with Pfizer responsible for commercialization in all other areas.

In 2019, the FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation and Fast Track Designation for EMBLAVEO. The QIDP Designation provides certain incentives for the development of new antibiotics, including priority review and eligibility for the FDA's Fast Track Designation, and a five-year regulatory exclusivity extension. The Fast Track Designation is designed to facilitate the development of and accelerate the review of drugs to treat serious conditions that do not have sufficient treatment options.

ABBV closed Friday's regular trading at $190.60 down $2.37 or 1.23%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.16 or 0.08%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 184,56 -0,59% AbbVie Inc
Pfizer Inc. 24,83 -0,14% Pfizer Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:31 KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
07.02.25 KW 6: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.25 Januar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.02.25 KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht schwach ins Wochenende -- DAX nach Rekordhoch letztlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost schließlich uneins - Nikkei schwach
Der heimische Markt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der deutsche Leitindex machte nach einem neuen Rekordhoch schlussendlich Verluste. Die Wall Street bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag indes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen