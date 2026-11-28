Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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28.11.2026 01:46:26
Accenture vs. Intuit: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As digital transformation and artificial intelligence redefine corporate operations and personal finance, choosing between service giant Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and software leader Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) represents a fundamental choice for investors.
Accenture focuses on global enterprise consulting and technology implementation, while Intuit dominates the tax and accounting software market for individuals and small businesses. Both companies leverage massive data sets to improve their platforms, but they operate with different growth profiles and capital structures.
Accenture serves approximately 9,000 clients, including about 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and 500 companies. This broad reach across the tech stocks landscape is supported by 18 key technology ecosystem partners that generate around 65% of its total revenue. The company maintains deep roots with its clients, as 85% of its top 200 commercial partners have worked with the firm for 20 years or more.
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Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.
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25.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Intuit-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Intuit von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intuit-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Intuit von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|Ausblick: Intuit legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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17.11.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intuit Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|221,10
|0,68%
|Intuit Inc.
|248,70
|-0,44%
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