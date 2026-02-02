Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
|
02.02.2026 01:00:00
Accounts Payable Specialist (Riga, LV, LV-1050)
Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life. Accounts Payable SpecialistIn your role You will be responsible for performing accounting and administrative support task related to the efficient maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions. In your daily work you will interact with Finance Team, Purchasing team and Master Data Team across all Datwyler Group.Your ResponsibilitiesPerform data entry associated with accounts payable.Allocate expenses to corresponding accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports.Evaluate and reconcile all vendor statements and manage all inquiries.Perform monthly reconciliations.Work to improve processes and assist with other finance and accounting projects.Our RequirementsYou have Bachelor degree in Finance, Economics, BA.Fluent in English.You want to develop within Finance field.You have previous experience with Accounts Payable functions or accounting.You have experience with ERP (SAP experience will be considered as an advantage).You are proactive and like team work.You have a good sense of humor.Why Datwyler? We support your developmentDiverse working environmentWe love our employeesInternational challenging environmentMobile data subscriptionPremium Health & Accident InsuranceFlexible Work environment – Hybrid workAdditional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniorityPartly covered lunchSnacks, fruits at officeFree parking We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
