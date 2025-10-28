Adobe, YouTube Partner To Launch "Create For YouTube Shorts" Hub In Premiere Mobile App

(RTTNews) - Software giant Adobe (ADBE) and YouTube have announced a partnership that will allow YouTube creators to use Adobe Premiere's new "Create for YouTube Shorts" hub, which will soon be available on the Premiere mobile app, to create YouTube Shorts.

This new, dedicated place to create and instantly publish to YouTube Shorts in Premiere mobile will bring Adobe's best-in-class video editing tools directly to millions of YouTube creators. Creators will be able to save and create templates or create their own to share on YouTube Shorts to inspire others and spark new trends.

YouTube's Scott Silver joined Adobe's Ely Greenfield on stage at MAX to share news of their new partnership with the global creative community.

"We're excited to partner with YouTube to give creators the power to produce, share, and grow on the world's biggest stage, YouTube," said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer and senior vice president, digital media, Adobe. "YouTube Shorts has become the ultimate launchpad for creators and bringing Adobe Premiere mobile's pro-grade video editing tools to millions of YouTube creators helps them make amazing content and reach new audiences."

"Our goal at YouTube is to meet creators where they are and give everyone the tools they need to make storytelling easier and connect with their audiences," said Scott Silver, vice president of engineering, YouTube. "This partnership with Adobe to integrate YouTube Shorts into Premiere mobile will give creators even more choice and access to more editing features to produce content the way they want, unlocking new ways for them to connect with their viewers and reach new audiences globally."

Creators will have access to Adobe's powerful video editing tools, including exclusive effects, transitions, templates, and more, designed specifically for creating eye-catching YouTube Shorts.