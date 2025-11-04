AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
04.11.2025 22:36:20

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.243 billion, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $0.771 billion, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.965 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.6% to $9.246 billion from $6.819 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.243 Bln. vs. $0.771 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $9.246 Bln vs. $6.819 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.3 - $9.9 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten