Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.243 billion, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $0.771 billion, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.965 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.6% to $9.246 billion from $6.819 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.243 Bln. vs. $0.771 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $9.246 Bln vs. $6.819 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.3 - $9.9 Bln