Akeso's Partner Summit, Pfizer Collaborate To Evaluate Ivonescimab In Solid Tumor Settings

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. has announced that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), its partner for ivonescimab, has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE). This collaboration aims to evaluate ivonescimab, a novel investigational PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, in combination with several of Pfizer's antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) across multiple solid tumor settings.

The collaboration's goal is to accelerate the advancement of potentially groundbreaking combinations that could enhance the standards of care for patients with serious unmet needs. Each study will assess ivonescimab in combination with one of Pfizer's vedotin ADCs in distinct solid tumor settings, focusing on determining the safety profile and potential anti-tumor activity of these combinations.

As per the terms of the agreement, Summit will supply ivonescimab for the proposed studies, while Pfizer will handle the study operations. Both Summit and Pfizer will oversee the studies and retain their respective rights to their products. The studies involving ivonescimab and Pfizer's vedotin ADCs are expected to commence in the middle of this year. Summit will provide further details on the clinical trials at a later date.

