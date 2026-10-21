Alaska Air Group Aktie

Alaska Air Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869843 / ISIN: US0116591092

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21.10.2026 09:45:27

Alaska Air Group Posts Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported a net loss of $147 million for the three months ended September 30, compared with net income of $73 million in the same period a year ago. Diluted loss per share was $1.32, compared to profit of $0.62, a year ago. Adjusted net loss was $35 million, or $0.31 per share. Excluding certain tax impacts, third quarter adjusted net income was $49 million, or $0.36 per share.

Third quarter total operating revenue increased to $4.308 billion from $3.766 billion in the prior year quarter. Revenue increased 14% year-over-year on 2.4% capacity growth, resulting in unit revenue growth of nearly 12%.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects capacity to grow approximately 1% to 1.5% year-over-year, with the increase concentrated in international flying. Unit revenue is expected to increase in the low double digits year-over-year. Adjusted loss per share is projected in a range of $2.50 to $2.00. For the full year, the company now expects an adjusted loss per share between $5.50 and $5.00 inclusive of $1.8 billion in fuel expense above plan.

Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci said: "While we're not satisfied with this quarter's result or the $1.8 billion fuel headwind this year, we are confident in our ability to execute on the things we can control, including increasing the spread between unit revenue and unit costs excluding fuel."

At last close on NYSE, Alaska Air Group shares were trading at $34.36.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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