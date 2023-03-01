Alcon to Debut TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, Dry Eye and Ocular Health Innovations at SECO 2023

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will unveil its latest innovations and expansive suite of vision care products at the SECO International meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. Alcon will debut TOTAL30® for Astigmatism, the first and only reusable Water Gradient toric lens on the market,1 now available to Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) across the U.S. In addition to showcasing its latest innovations, Alcon will present its newest clinical data and research findings across its vision care, dry eye, allergy and ocular health portfolios.

"Alcon is thrilled to be celebrating 100 years of SECO,” said Sean Clark, General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. "This year, we have all the more reason to celebrate with the launch of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, a lens that is paving the way for technological development within the industry. From enhancing ocular health categories to changing the toric lens landscape, Alcon endeavors to aid ECPs in their mission to provide the best possible care for their patients.”

Alcon Sets New Industry Standard with Debut of First and Only Reusable Water Gradient Toric Lens, TOTAL30 for Astigmatism

Alcon will launch its premium one-of-a-kind reusable toric lens, TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, featuring Alcon’s proprietary Water Gradient and Celligent® Technologies, which allows the lens to mimic the structure of the ocular surface.2 The innovation follows recent findings that indicate that 66% of contact lens users wear weekly or monthly lenses3 and 56% of monthly wearers experience eye health problems, including discomfort, dryness and build-up issues.4 However, 80% of contact lens patients would change lenses if a more comfortable one was available.5 TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, the first and only of its kind in the market, simultaneously serves the rapidly expanding astigmatic market segment and those whose lifestyles position them within the reusable lens category. The lens joins the growing ranks of Alcon’s suite of toric options, including DAILIES TOTAL1® for Astigmatism and PRECISION1® for Astigmatism.

During SECO, Alcon will showcase an extensive collection of the latest clinical research findings on TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, illustrating the lens’ exceptional performance across categories such as comfort, stability, visual acuity, and so much more, in addition to the science behind Alcon’s Water Gradient and Celligent Technologies.

Attendees can also join Alcon in unique experiences, including a TOTAL30 for Astigmatism Try-On Event and live demos for Alcon’s digital ordering platform, MARLO. Alcon will also share its plans to expand MARLO to further drive connection between ECPs and their patients while providing greater access to eye care in the U.S.

Data Bolsters Efficacy of Alcon’s Dry Eye and Ocular Health Portfolio Offerings

Alcon’s presence at SECO coincides with the 20th anniversary of Systane®, where Alcon will be highlighting findings on the performance and efficacy of the company’s dry eye and ocular health offerings including SYSTANE® HYDRATION Preservative-Free (PF), Pataday® Twice Daily Relief, Pataday® Once Daily Relief, and Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength.

The ocular health data focuses on the benefits of Pataday’s dual-action formula and affirms the effectiveness of utilizing two mechanisms of action to provide ocular allergy itch relief: antihistamine and mast cell stabilization.

The research findings on SYSTANE HYDRATION PF highlight the product’s Hydroboost technology to restore moisture and serve as a protectant against irritation and provide relief from dry eye symptoms.6

Visit Alcon booth #1138 for refreshments, samples of SYSTANE HYDRATION PF, Pataday, and TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, and literature on Alcon’s products.

Contact lenses are Rx only. Please see product instruction for full wear, care and safety information.

For more information on the products, Alcon’s newest data and programs featured in the release, visit https://www.myalcon.com/professional/events/SECO2023/.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

