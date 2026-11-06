Align Technology Aktie

Align Technology ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 590375 / ISIN: US0162551016

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06.11.2026 16:16:02

Align Technology Launches $270 Mln Accelerated Stock Repurchase Agreement

(RTTNews) - Medical device maker Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) announced on Friday that it has entered into a $270 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs under its existing $1 billion stock buyback program.

The company said it will prepay $270 million to Goldman Sachs to repurchase its common stock, with the final number of shares determined based on the volume-weighted average price of Align shares during the term of the agreement, less an agreed discount.

Align said the accelerated share repurchase is expected to bring its total share repurchases in 2026 to about $500 million.

The company said the transaction is expected to be completed on or about December 29, 2026, although it may conclude earlier under certain circumstances.

Following the transaction, Align expects about $330 million to remain available under its stock repurchase authorization.

The company said the repurchase will be funded with cash on hand. As of September 30, 2026, it had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.15 billion. Shares of Align Technology were down 0.18% at $159.08 on the Nasdaq.

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Align Technology Inc. 147,90 4,34% Align Technology Inc.

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