Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
09.01.2026 04:40:00
Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Is One the Better Long-Term Play?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) dominate the tech landscape, and their products and services have billions of users. They're investing aggressively in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and it's hard to argue with their remarkable financial successes.It's no surprise that shares in each of these two businesses have performed well over the past decade. But which of these "Magnificent Seven" stocks is the better long-term play? Is one better than the other? Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!