Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
24.02.2026 23:32:00
Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?
Tech companies Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) dominated digital advertising over the last decade. Now, they're setting their sights on doing the same in artificial intelligence.Both are spending massive sums to possess potent AI capabilities. For instance, Meta is building a data center the size of a city to house the equipment needed for its AI systems.With each in a position to replicate past successes in the AI age, which is a better investment for the long haul? Alphabet looks like the superior choice, and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
24.02.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: AMD mit Kurssprung dank Mega-Deal mit Meta (dpa-AFX)
|
24.02.26
|ROUNDUP: Milliarden-Deal im KI-Wettrennen: Meta und AMD bauen Partnerschaft aus (dpa-AFX)
|
24.02.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: AMD mit vorbörslichem Kurssprung dank Mega-Deal mit Meta (dpa-AFX)
|
24.02.26
|Meta agrees multibillion-dollar chip deal with AMD (Financial Times)
|
23.02.26
|WDH: Grüne stützen CDU bei Social-Media-Verbot für Kinder (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.26
|Klüssendorf betont Schutzanspruch bei sozialen Medien (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.26