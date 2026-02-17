ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ALSO Holding AG: ALSO with record results in 2025



17-Feb-2026 / 06:57 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Emmen, Switzerland, 17 February 2026 PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ALSO with record results in 2025

EBITDA: 286 million euros (+22%)

ROCE: 16.1% (adjusted: 25.2%)

Revenue: 15.2 billion euros (+39%), thereof Cloud: 1.6 billion euros (+38%), Unique User 5.9 million (+34%)

Cash: 830 million euros Euro (+14%)

14th consecutive dividend increase proposed: 5.30 CHF per share (+4%)

The decisive factor here was the consistent execution of our strategic priorities. The increase in efficiency, the further expansion of the cloud business and additional optimisations in the product category, reseller and vendor mix had a particularly positive effect. The successful integration of acquisitions had a reinforcing effect.

Wolfgang Krainz, CEO of ALSO Holding AG: "The company's success is based on the breadth and quality of its business models and clear operational management with strong cost and cash flow discipline. Stringent working capital management and continuous efficiency improvements have proven their worth and are strengthening the company's financial robustness in the long term."

For the 2026 financial year, ALSO expects:

EBITDA between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million, and

ROCE of over 20%.

The medium-term guidance, taking into account possible acquisitions, remains unchanged at:

EBITDA between EUR 425 million and EUR 525 million and

ROCE of over 25%.

As in the past, ALSO will continue to evaluate acquisitions. The company will only proceed with acquisitions if they generate positive cash flow after a predefined period of time following the acquisition.

Due to its very solid financial position, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend be increased to CHF 5.30 per share.

Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

Investor Relations

E-Mail: kilian.maier@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.