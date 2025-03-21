

EQS-Media / 21.03.2025 / 13:52 CET/CEST



Alzchem Group AG: Successful Creatine Conference 2025 inspires international experts

The Alzchem Group brought together leading experts in creatine research in Munich from March 12 to 15, 2025. The Creatine Conference became a meeting place for scientists, health and nutrition experts, trade press and interested individuals who could learn more about the versatile benefits of creatine. Key industry partners were also present to follow the new groundbreaking presentations.

The conference was held in a hybrid format, allowing for both on-site and online participation. The event was organized by the Human Nutrition Team of Alzchem together with the Creatine for Health Scientific Advisory Board of Alzchem Group AG, the Exercise and Sport Nutrition Laboratory of Texas A&M University, and the DBSS Research Division. Together, they provided a high-level platform to highlight the latest findings and innovations in creatine supplementation.

Latest research results

During the four days of the event, there were exciting expert presentations on the following topics: Aging, Diseases, Metabolism, Cognitive Function, Pregnancy, Female Health and Sports Performance. Renowned scientists presented the latest findings and research results.

An exciting panel discussion took place on each key topic, during which experts exchanged their views. These rounds deepened knowledge and promoted interdisciplinary exchange.

Martina Spitzer, CSO of the Alzchem Group: “Creatine originally became known for its performance-enhancing effects in sports and has developed into one of the most researched dietary supplements in recent decades. The scientific basis and knowledge about the effects of creatine have developed enormously. The Creatine Conference 2025 was a real highlight because we succeeded in bringing together experts and presenting the latest research results.”

Networking and cultural highlights

In addition to the lectures, the conference offered numerous networking opportunities. The welcome dinner on the first evening and a dinner in the historic Hofbräuhaus allowed participants to exchange ideas in a relaxed atmosphere and experience Bavarian culture. The positive response from participants underscored the excellent organization and high quality of the lectures.

Significance for the future of creatine research

The importance of the conference for the future of creatine research and the market cannot be overstated. The intensive exchange of ideas provided valuable impetus for future projects. Alzchem thus emphasized its leading role in the creatine industry and its commitment to innovation and scientific excellence.

The AlzChem Group is looking forward to organizing further groundbreaking events in the future and to further advancing creatine research. The Creatine Conference 2025 was a great success and an important step for the further development of creatine applications in various fields.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem offers answers to various global developments such as climate change, population growth and increasing life expectancy. We deliver solutions through brands and products of the highest quality and through a sustainable vision to help shape global developments.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG’s broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company’s response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,730 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024.