|
21.03.2025 13:52:47
Alzchem Group AG: Successful Creatine Conference 2025 inspires international experts
|
Alzchem Group AG: Successful Creatine Conference 2025 inspires international experts
The Alzchem Group brought together leading experts in creatine research in Munich from March 12 to 15, 2025. The Creatine Conference became a meeting place for scientists, health and nutrition experts, trade press and interested individuals who could learn more about the versatile benefits of creatine. Key industry partners were also present to follow the new groundbreaking presentations.
The conference was held in a hybrid format, allowing for both on-site and online participation. The event was organized by the Human Nutrition Team of Alzchem together with the Creatine for Health Scientific Advisory Board of Alzchem Group AG, the Exercise and Sport Nutrition Laboratory of Texas A&M University, and the DBSS Research Division. Together, they provided a high-level platform to highlight the latest findings and innovations in creatine supplementation.
Latest research results
An exciting panel discussion took place on each key topic, during which experts exchanged their views. These rounds deepened knowledge and promoted interdisciplinary exchange.
Martina Spitzer, CSO of the Alzchem Group: “Creatine originally became known for its performance-enhancing effects in sports and has developed into one of the most researched dietary supplements in recent decades. The scientific basis and knowledge about the effects of creatine have developed enormously. The Creatine Conference 2025 was a real highlight because we succeeded in bringing together experts and presenting the latest research results.”
Networking and cultural highlights
Significance for the future of creatine research
The AlzChem Group is looking forward to organizing further groundbreaking events in the future and to further advancing creatine research. The Creatine Conference 2025 was a great success and an important step for the further development of creatine applications in various fields.
About Alzchem
The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.
Alzchem Group AG’s broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company’s response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.
The company employs around 1,730 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024.
End of Media Release
Issuer: Alzchem Group AG
Key word(s): Health
21.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2104510
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2104510 21.03.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
13:52
|Alzchem Group AG : Erfolgreiche Creatine Conference 2025 begeistert internationale Fachwelt (EQS Group)
|
13:52
|Alzchem Group AG: Successful Creatine Conference 2025 inspires international experts (EQS Group)
|
19.03.25
|EQS-PVR: Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
19.03.25
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.25
|Börse Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.25