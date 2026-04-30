Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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30.04.2026 14:45:00

Amazon Is More Vulnerable Than You Think

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock hit an all-time high on April 24, up 26.8% since the start of the month. When stocks rise sharply in a short period, they can seem impenetrable and foster a sense of security. But Amazon's business has cracks forming below the surface.Here's why Amazon is more vulnerable than you may think, why it could still be a solid long-term buy, and why some investors may want to pass on buying the growth stock now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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