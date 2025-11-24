Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 23:10:03

Amazon Rebrands Project Kuiper As 'Amazon Leo,' Launches Enterprise Preview

(RTTNews) - Amazon has brought back its satellite initiative in low Earth orbit, now called Amazon Leo, as it gets ready to roll out its global broadband network.

With over 150 satellites already circling the Earth and initial tests of the network in progress, they shared fresh details on hardware and services aimed at businesses, plus they've kicked off an enterprise preview program for a few chosen customers ahead of a wider launch next year.

The idea behind Amazon Leo is to provide dependable, high-speed internet to companies and organizations that are way beyond the reach of standard networks. It's particularly focused on industries like energy, manufacturing, transportation, media, and government.

Chris Weber, the VP of Amazon Leo's consumer and enterprise division, mentioned that "Amazon Leo presents a huge chance for businesses operating in tough conditions."

One of the key highlights is the Leo Ultra, which is Amazon's fancy new terminal for enterprises. This full duplex phased array antenna can deliver download speeds up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds reaching 400 Mbps, making it the fastest of its kind available.

It's designed to withstand extreme weather and uses custom Amazon silicon, supporting low-latency tasks like video calls, real-time monitoring, and cloud computing.

On top of that, Amazon Leo will provide secure networking solutions, like Direct to AWS, which allows customers to connect straight to their cloud services without going through the public internet, and Private Network Interconnects for direct links to data centers.

Some of the early partners include JetBlue, Hunt Energy Network, Vanu Inc., Connected Farms, and Crane Worldwide Logistics.

Amazon is already sending out units of its Leo Pro and Leo Ultra terminals to select customers as part of this preview phase.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

31.10.25 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
31.10.25 Amazon Buy UBS AG
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.10.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 196,44 2,33% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Montagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen schlossen höher. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen