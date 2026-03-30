Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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30.03.2026 16:30:00
Amazon Stock Is Trading at a Historically Low Valuation
For years and even decades, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has been synonymous with growth. It is one of the most valuable companies in the world, and it continually invests in leading technologies to become even bigger and better.But what I find a bit surprising is that over the past five years, it has actually underperformed the S&P 500. The index is up over 60% during that time frame, but shares of Amazon have only risen by 30%. It's almost as if investors have grown tired of the stock and moved on to other, flashier names. Meanwhile, Amazon has continued to grow its earnings. And when the stock price doesn't rise in unison, that effectively makes it cheaper with respect to its bottom line. That means if you're looking to buy Amazon stock today, you could be getting it at an incredible deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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