Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.10.2025 13:45:00
Amazon To Cut Approx. 14,000 Roles
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) said it plans an overall reduction in corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles. Amazon will offer most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally, and recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates. Looking ahead to 2026, Amazon expects to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places the company can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains.
"This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we've seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before. We're convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership," said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|ROUNDUP: Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie legt nachbörslich kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|Amazon shares jump 13% as AI powers fastest cloud growth in years (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: Amazon präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.25
|Gericht: Preiserhöhung für Prime-Kunden unwirksam (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)