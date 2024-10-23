American Express and Formula 1® Announce New Multi-Year Global Sponsorship

American Express and Formula 1® today announce a new multi-year sponsorship that expands Amex’s partnership with the world’s leading motorsport from the Americas region to the global stage and across the F1 calendar as an Official Partner (encompassing Australia, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East).

Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express, said: "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1, building on the strong momentum of the sponsorship in the Americas over the past year. This demonstrates yet another way we are continuously enhancing the value of American Express Membership for Card Members around the world. With more than 300 million fans worldwide age 18-341, F1 continues to grow in popularity and as a passion area for Millennials and Gen Z - American Express’ fastest growing customer segment.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1, said: "American Express has been a fantastic partner to Formula 1 in the Americas and as a supporter of F1 ACADEMY, and I’m delighted that they have chosen to expand their relationship with us to become an Official Partner. We look forward to working with Amex to enhance the experience of Card Members at our races and showcasing Amex perks to our existing fans everywhere we race.”

Through this expanded sponsorship, F1 and Amex will continue to work together to create best-in-class fan experiences at select F1 Grands Prix throughout the year. American Express® Card Members will have access to a range of benefits and perks including Amex Presale Tickets™, Paddock Club™ and Grandstand tickets (at select races, while supplies last). American Express will also have the opportunity to host business customers and partners through certain hospitality offerings.

Additional on-site perks and experiences will be available for Card Members at the following 2025 Formula 1 races:

- Melbourne, Australia – March 14-16

- Shanghai, China – March 21-23

- Suzuka, Japan – April 4-6

- Imola, Italy – May 16-18

- Monaco – May 23-25

- Barcelona, Spain – May 30-June 1

- Montreal, Canada – June 13-15

- Silverstone, UK – July 4-6

- Zandvoort, Netherlands – Aug 29-31

- Monza, Italy – Sep 5-7

- Singapore – Oct 3-5

- Austin, Texas – Oct 17-19

- Mexico City, Mexico – Oct 24-26

- Sao Paulo, Brazil – Nov 7-9

- Las Vegas, Nevada – Nov 20-22

For example, at this weekend’s FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2024, taking place in Mexico City between October 25-27, Card Members have access to complimentary Amex® Race Radios to tune into commentary from around the track. Fans with eligible race tickets can also enjoy the Amex Fan Experience space where they can put their F1 skills to the test with trivia, design a custom livery to take home, record their own F1 driver intro video to share on social and receive giveaways, while supplies last. All of this and more, including the Trackside Lounge in the East Harmon Zone where Card Members and a guest can reserve a session, will also be available at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 between November 21-23. (Reservations are limited. Terms apply.)

American Express showcased its support for women on and off the track as one of the early brand sponsors outside the motorsports category of F1’s all-female racing series, F1 ACADEMY, for their inaugural season in 2023. As part of the expanded F1 sponsorship announced today, American Express will also continue to be an Official Partner of F1 ACADEMY.

The multi-year global sponsorship for F1 is part of American Express’ world-class portfolio of sports and entertainment partnerships across the globe, including basketball, tennis, golf, music, theater and more. It further cements the company’s dedication to bringing Card Members incredible access and experiences globally.

1 Source: 2023 Nielsen NFI

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT FORMULA 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Location: U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023408910/en/