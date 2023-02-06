American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

On Wednesday, February 15, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference beginning at 9:40 a.m. Eastern.

On Tuesday, February 28, Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference beginning at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.

A live audio webcast of both discussions will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. Audio replays will be available after the events at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005409/en/