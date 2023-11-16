American Express Returns to Miami with PLAY by American Express Platinum, A One-of-a-Kind Interactive Gallery during Art Week

This year American Express (NYSE:AXP) returns to Miami with a one-of-a-kind, interactive gallery called PLAY by American Express Platinum during Art Week. In collaboration with PlayLab, Inc. and Mattel Creations, the gallery will feature reimagined iconic toys as limited edition collectibles and art pieces from visionary artists, including Salehe Bembury, Eny Lee Parker, Surin Kim, Serban Ionescu and Kumkum Fernando. The artists’ creations will be for sale in the gallery and select toys will also be available to purchase online here for a limited time starting December 10, while supplies last. PLAY will bring together art and nostalgia in one place for Platinum Card® and Centurion® Members and their guests to explore on the beach of The Miami Beach EDITION from December 7-9, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

PlayLab, Inc. is a multidisciplinary Los Angeles-based creative studio known for installations like Grown Up Flowers in NYC and their collaboration with Virgil Abloh on the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Shows. Mattel Creations, the company’s collaborations platform, connects global creators with Mattel brands to create special-edition items blurring the lines between toys and collectible art.

"We know our Platinum Card Members are art lovers and collectors,” said Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President, U.S. Premium Products and Membership Rewards at American Express. "They’re always at the forefront of what’s new and next so we’re excited to return to Miami during Art Week with an unforgettable experience that sparks nostalgia and creativity and gives Members an exclusive opportunity to expand their personal art collections with one-of-a-kind pieces from incredible artists.”

The gallery will be open to all American Express Platinum Card and Centurion Members and up to two guests per member. They will be invited to play with oversized playground installations throughout the space while enjoying fun, modern spins on classic childhood food and drinks. These installations, designed by PlayLab, Inc. and inspired by the work of each artist, include classic playground favorites like a see saw, slide and ball pit.

To celebrate the collection, American Express and PlayLab, Inc. will host an invitation-only House Party on Friday December 8 with Donovan’s Yard. To learn more about PLAY by American Express Platinum, visit: https://go.amex/playbyamexplatinum.

PLAY WITH THE COLLECTION

American Express and PlayLab, Inc. will bring together some of today’s most accomplished artists to create exclusive limited-edition collectible toys. Created by Salehe Bembury, Eny Lee Parker, Surin Kim, Serban Ionescu, and Kumkum Fernando, these playful works of art will be on display, ready for play and available for purchase in person from December 7-9 and online here starting December 10:

Salehe Bembury : A Spunge vinyl toy, a three-dimensional art piece.

: A Spunge vinyl toy, a three-dimensional art piece. Eny Lee Parker: "Benny” a one-of-a-kind classic plush toy handcrafted from a mix of high-end leftover upholstery fabrics, making them not only unique and collectible but also environmentally responsible.

"Benny” a one-of-a-kind classic plush toy handcrafted from a mix of high-end leftover upholstery fabrics, making them not only unique and collectible but also environmentally responsible. Serban Ionescu: "City of Canals,” a unique chessboard and hand-sculpted chess piece set resembling previous and future works.

"City of Canals,” a unique chessboard and hand-sculpted chess piece set resembling previous and future works. Surin Kim: A colorful toy car inscribed with "be happy and rich" in Korean, wishing good luck and wealth to others.

A colorful toy car inscribed with "be happy and rich" in Korean, wishing good luck and wealth to others. Kumkum Fernando: "Tomorrow,”a toy robot crafted from wood embedded with neodymium magnets. The design employs traditional Vietnamese techniques leveraging stencils and hand-silk screened patterns.

Additionally, Card Members and guests will have special access to a cocktail party1 to meet and hear from the artists on Thursday, December 7 at 4:00 p.m.

STUDIO HOURS WITH MATTEL CREATIONS

As the leading destination for toys as art, Mattel Creations will bring two special edition toy drops to the gallery. These studio hours will feature two surprise artists offering guests an opportunity to hear from the artists directly and learn more about the inspiration behind their special edition designs. These special-edition pieces will be available for purchase during this time. More information about these surprise artists will be revealed soon.

COLLECT CLASSIC AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATINUM TOYS

PLAY by American Express Platinum has created a line of nostalgia inspired, limited-edition toys for purchase. These elegantly designed toys elevate childhood games, including playing cards, model planes, and dominoes.

The Platinum Card has set the bar for premium cards for nearly 40 years and is designed for people who want the most out of life. From travel rewards, dining perks, entertainment benefits and more, Platinum Card Members can count on American Express to provide unforgettable experiences, such as PLAY by American Express Platinum.

