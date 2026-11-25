On its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 24, 2026, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced that full-year revenue grew 38% to $15.2 billion. The chipmaker expanded profitability while capturing market share across key industrial and computing sectors. Three takeaways from management's comments illustrate how the business is positioning itself for sustained growth.

Customer win activity expanded as clients integrated high-performance analog components into automated systems and artificial intelligence hardware. Analog Devices reported a 40% growth in its design pipeline--the estimated dollar value of prospective customer wins--building on record levels from the prior year.

Data center demand surged as technology infrastructure providers deployed high-performance chips for complex computing workloads.

Continue reading