Analog Devices To Acquire Alif Semiconductor For $1.35 Bln

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Alif Semiconductor have entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Alif in an all-cash transaction for $1.35 billion. Analog Devices will pay Alif's stockholders $1.35 billion of upfront consideration in cash. Analog Devices may pay an incremental contingent consideration of up to $200 million. The transaction is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2026.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Alif Semiconductor is a provider of the next generation of secure, connected, highly power-efficient EdgeAI microcontrollers and fusion processors. Alif's architectures scale from single-core to multi-core systems featuring integrated neural processing units and advanced graphics acceleration.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Analog Devices shares are down 1.15 percent to $359.01.