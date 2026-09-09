Analog Devices Aktie
WKN: 862485 / ISIN: US0326541051
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09.09.2026 14:14:30
Analog Devices To Acquire Alif Semiconductor For $1.35 Bln
(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Alif Semiconductor have entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Alif in an all-cash transaction for $1.35 billion. Analog Devices will pay Alif's stockholders $1.35 billion of upfront consideration in cash. Analog Devices may pay an incremental contingent consideration of up to $200 million. The transaction is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2026.
Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Alif Semiconductor is a provider of the next generation of secure, connected, highly power-efficient EdgeAI microcontrollers and fusion processors. Alif's architectures scale from single-core to multi-core systems featuring integrated neural processing units and advanced graphics acceleration.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Analog Devices shares are down 1.15 percent to $359.01.
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