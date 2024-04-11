Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting 2024 of Julius Baer Group Ltd.



11.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 11 April 2024 – At today’s Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2024 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions: The Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2023 as well as the Sustainability Report 2023 were approved, and the Remuneration Report 2023 was approved in a consultative vote.

The appropriation of the disposable profit and the dividend of CHF 2.60 per registered share were approved. The dividend is subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall be paid from 17 April 2024.

The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2023 financial year.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2024 – AGM 2025) was approved.

Additionally, the shareholders approved the Executive Board’s aggregate amount of variable share-based compensation elements that are allocated in the current financial year 2024 to the four members of the Executive Board who were not directly involved in credit decisions, and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the next financial year 2025. It was also decided to continue to apply the (maximum) aggregate compensation amounts for the Executive Board, approved at the Annual General Meeting 2023, to calculate the supplementary amount available for changes on the Executive Board during the period between the AGM 2024 and the AGM 2025.

The Board members Romeo Lacher, Richard Campbell-Breeden, Juerg Hunziker, Kathryn Shih, Tomas Varela Muiña, Eunice Zehnder-Lai and Olga Zoutendijk were re-elected for a one-year term.

Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo were elected as new independent members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Romeo Lacher was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Richard Campbell-Breeden, Bruce Fletcher, Kathryn Shih and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were elected as members of the Compensation Committee (part of the Nomination & Compensation Committee) for a one-year term.

KPMG AG, Zurich, was appointed as Statutory Auditors for another one-year term.

Marc Nater, Wenger Plattner Attorneys at Law, Kuesnacht, was elected as independent representative until the end of the next Ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2025.

The introduction of CHF 460,000 conversion capital (Wandlungskapital) and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation were approved. The brief minutes (including the detailed voting results) will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 427 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

News Source: Julius Baer Group Ltd.

