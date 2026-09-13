Applied Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001

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13.09.2026 14:30:01

Applied Materials vs. ASML: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The surge in artificial intelligence has forced investors to decide between two infrastructure titans, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). But which of these giants is the better buy today?

Applied Materials provides the diverse tools needed to fabricate complex chip layers, while ASML controls the essential lithography process for high-end semiconductors. They are often compared because they represent the indispensable foundation of the global tech economy, yet they offer very different exposure to the manufacturing cycle.

Applied Materials provides materials engineering solutions used in the fabrication of microchips. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Oct. 26, 2025, the company highlighted its role in helping manufacturers build smaller and faster processors. Customer concentration is a notable factor, as two major buyers accounted for approximately 19% and 15% of net revenue during that period. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially given recent regulatory shifts. The company also maintains a history with Semiconductor Manufacturing International, though it recently settled a $252 million case regarding export violations.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Co Ltd 4 670,00 0,65% Applied Co Ltd
Applied Materials Inc. 397,30 1,18% Applied Materials Inc.
ASML NV 1 466,60 0,73% ASML NV

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